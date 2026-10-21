Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro

On October 21, Russian troops launched an attack on Dnipro, striking a critical infrastructure facility. No information on the consequences of the attack has been provided yet.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

“The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro. We are verifying information about casualties,” he wrote.

According to him, the threat to the city continues. Until the air raid alert is lifted, people are urged to remain in safe locations.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha

As a reminder, Russia attacked Uman, causing fires in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building in Uman was damaged.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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