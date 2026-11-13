The Ministry of Defense is drafting a bill establishing clear terms of service for military personnel

Several drafts of the document have already been prepared, and work on it is currently underway at the government level. The Ministry of Defense must also determine when the bill will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

Lyubov Galan, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense, made this statement during her address to the Verkhovna Rada during the government’s question-and-answer session.

According to her, the Ministry of Defense has already prepared several versions of this bill.

“Work is currently underway within the government, as well as with the military and political leadership, who will obviously have a say on how this bill can be implemented and in which version. Therefore, this work has not stopped; it is continuing, I would say, very actively,” Galan said, according to RBC-Ukraine.

As a reminder, Koretsky wants to toughen penalties for desertion and evasion of military service.

The commander of the Airborne Forces explained why demobilization during wartime could weaken the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Venislavsky commented on Koretsky’s remarks regarding the demobilization of military personnel.

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