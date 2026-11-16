Warehouses are on fire in the Kyiv region following an attack by Russian occupiers

On the morning of Monday, November 16, Russian terrorists attacked the Vyshhorod District in the Kyiv Region. This resulted in a fire at the warehouse facilities of one of the enterprises.

“The

enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region. This morning, damage was reported in the Vyshhorod district. The enemy attack caused a fire in the company’s warehouse facilities. Units of the State Emergency Service are on the scene, and firefighting operations are underway,” according to a statement from the regional military administration on Telegram.

Four private residential buildings were also damaged.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

As a reminder, on the night of November 16, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 158 strike drones, including 77 Shahed-type rocket-powered drones. As of 8:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defenses had shot down or neutralized 131 enemy targets.

On November 16, air raid alerts are being issued continuously in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine.

As a result of enemy shelling on November 15, the Volkswagen dealership “Porsche West” sustained damage and has temporarily suspended operations.