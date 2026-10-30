A woman was killed in the Sumy region when Russian drones struck a business

On Friday, October 30, Russian troops attacked a civilian enterprise in the Shostka community in the Sumy region with strike drones. Employees were on the premises at the time of the attack.

One woman was killed in the attack, and there are also other casualties. Efforts to address the aftermath of the Russian strike are currently underway.

A woman was killed and others were injured in the strike on the Shostka community.

“We currently know of eight people injured. One person is in critical condition. Medical personnel are providing the injured with all necessary care,” Grigorov said.

A rescue operation and cleanup efforts are underway at the site. Information on the extent of the damage is being verified.

This was reported with reference to Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

Eight people were injured in attacks by Russian drones in the Sumy region.

Akhmat, the commander of a Russian unit, will face trial for attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region.

The Russians are trying to advance toward the village of Ryasne in the Sumy region, according to Tregubov.

The Sumy region has allocated an additional 10 million hryvnias for the purchase of mobile shelters.

Two 14-year-old boys were killed in an explosion in the Sumy region.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging a gas station and a resort.

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