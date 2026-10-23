One of DTEK's thermal power plants shut down following a massive attack by Russia

Russian troops launched a massive strike on one of DTEK’s thermal power plants, causing the facility to cease electricity generation. The plant’s equipment sustained significant damage.

Russian troops launched a massive strike on one of the thermal power plants. As a result of the shelling, the plant completely ceased electricity generation.

DTEK noted that the Russian attack caused significant damage to the power plant’s equipment. However, the company’s statement did not specify the exact location of the damaged thermal power plant.

Information regarding the possible timeline for resuming the plant’s operations and the extent of damage to individual pieces of equipment has not yet been disclosed.

The company reiterated that Russian troops have been systematically attacking its thermal power plants since the start of the full-scale invasion. During this period, DTEK’s power facilities have suffered more than 230 enemy attacks.

As a reminder, Russian forces have attacked energy and oil and gas infrastructure nearly 60 times over the past three days.

Among other targets, they attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region.

And in Kyiv, a Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

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