On October 27, the occupying authorities announced preparations to evacuate residents of Oleshky, in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, to Crimea and Russia’s Rostov Oblast. According to Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed “governor” of the Kherson region, transportation has already been prepared, but first it is necessary to clear and inspect the road, which had previously been mined.

Saldo said the road had remained mined for a long time, and even after demining, mine fragments and other dangerous objects could still be present on it.

“It has been constantly mined all this time. Consequently, even if the road has been cleared of mines, fragments of those mines remain on it. There may also be so-called ‘petals’—anti-personnel mines—on the roadside,” Saldo stated.

He also noted that not all residents of Oleshky agree to the evacuation: some people want to stay in their homes.

Prior to this, the evacuation of Oleshky residents had been postponed.

Earlier, a humanitarian mission began in Oleshky, and a ceasefire was declared.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s advisor revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place in the area around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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