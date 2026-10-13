Russia launched a drone attack on an educational institution in downtown Rivne; there are injuries

In the center of Rivne, a school building was damaged as a result of a drone attack. There are injured people; the exact number is currently being determined.

According to him, the building sustained significant damage as a result of the strike.

All relevant emergency services are on the scene. They are investigating the circumstances of the attack and addressing its aftermath.

Information regarding the number of casualties and the extent of the damage is being verified.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

From the morning of October 12 to the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

Additionally, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, resulting in one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Read us on