Russia attacked the Mykolaiv region; two young children were injured

In the Mykolaiv region over the past 24 hours, three people were injured as a result of Russian attacks, including two young children aged three months and one year. Enemy drones damaged private homes, cars, a garage, a passenger bus, and a retail store.

According to Georgy Reshetilov, Russian troops attacked the Shevchenkivska community in the Mykolaiv district with “Molniya” drones.

As a result of the strike on the village of Novokyivka, two children—aged three months and one year—were injured. Medical personnel provided them with the necessary care.

“Yesterday, in the Mykolaiv district, the enemy attacked the Shevchenkivska community with ‘Molniya’-type UAVs. As a result of the attack on the village of Novokyivka, two children—aged 3 months and 1 year—were injured. Medical personnel provided them with the necessary care,” Reshetilov wrote.

The children’s condition is currently satisfactory. They will continue to receive outpatient treatment.

The attack also damaged two private homes, a garage, and a car.

In addition, Russian troops attacked the Halytsynivska community with FPV drones.

In the village of Lymani, a passenger bus was struck. A 66-year-old man was injured in the attack. He will receive outpatient treatment.

The vehicle’s windows and roof were damaged.

In the village of Lupareve, a car and a retail store were also damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

Georgii Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

In Kharkiv, a Russian missile struck a production facility belonging to Mangelo, a women’s outerwear brand. The attack, which occurred several days ago, resulted in fatalities and numerous injuries.

As a reminder, three women were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

Russian forces have taken the road from Zolochiv to Derhachi under fire control.

On October 8, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” oil refinery complex in the city of Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation. A fire subsequently broke out on the plant’s premises.

As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders suffered 1,520 casualties. Additionally, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, and 73 artillery systems were destroyed.

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