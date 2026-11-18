On the evening of November 17, Russian forces launched another drone attack. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 126 enemy UAVs.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, the enemy launched 141 attacks using Shahed-type strike UAVs (73 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo (Russian Federation), as well as Chauda and Gvardeyskoye (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 126 drones.

Hits were recorded at seven locations.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Four people were injured in the center of Vinnytsia as a result of a Russian attack.

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, grass caught fire after UAV debris fell.

In Dnipro, the Austrian consulate and a high school were damaged, and there are injuries.

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