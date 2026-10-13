Russia damaged a multi-story residential building during its attack on Dnipro

On the morning of October 13, Russian troops attacked Dnipro, damaging a high-rise building. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Ganza noted that the attack shattered windows in one of the high-rise buildings.

“The enemy attacked Dnipro. In one of the city’s districts, the blast wave shattered windows in high-rise buildings. We are verifying information about casualties,” Ganza wrote.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

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