Russia launched a missile strike on Lozova: six men were injured

Russian troops launched a missile strike on the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region.

Six men between the ages of 44 and 68 were injured in the attack.

All of the wounded sustained blast injuries and were hospitalized. Medical personnel are providing them with the necessary care.

Source: Oleg Synyegubov, Kharkiv Regional State Administration

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a business following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava—Epicenter stores were hit.

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