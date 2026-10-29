Russia is using drones capable of autonomously locating targets — Flash

Russian troops have begun actively using drones with autonomous control capabilities that can navigate the terrain and independently identify targets for strikes.

This was stated by Sergey Beskrestnov, the president’s advisor on defense technologies, whose call sign is “Flash.”

According to him, dozens of such “Molniya”-type drones are detected daily in the Zaporizhzhia sector. They can use visual landmarks for navigation and carry out specific tasks without constant communication with an operator.

Flash also described an attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure: a drone launched from the temporarily occupied Crimea was able to independently locate a specific target and carry out a strike.

Source: Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash), as reported by “Glavkom.”

Russia produces up to 3,000 jet-powered Shahed drones per month and is stockpiling them for winter attacks, according to Flash.

As of October, Russia is producing about 110 ballistic missiles and up to 4,000 jet-powered strike drones per month.

A mass evacuation of Kyiv due to the threat of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure is not a realistic option. Instead, the capital must prepare for possible attacks on life-support systems and disruptions to water, heating, and electricity supplies.

Read us on