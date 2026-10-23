Russia has deployed 40,000 troops near the Sumy region, according to military officials

Russia has concentrated approximately 40,000 regular army troops opposite the Sumy region. Russian forces continue to storm the positions of the Defense Forces, shell border towns, and attempt to create a buffer zone along Ukraine’s state border.

According to Shevtsov, the situation along the border in the Sumy region remains tense. Russian troops are most active in the territories of the Khotyn and Yunakiv communities, where they attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders on an almost daily basis.

In other sections of the border, the enemy is shelling settlements with artillery and deploying attack drones.

One of the Russian troops’ objectives is to create a buffer zone along Ukraine’s state border. According to Ivan Shevtsov’s assessment, Russia is attempting to establish a 20–30-kilometer-wide strip on Ukrainian territory.

“The enemy’s objective is to create a 20–30-kilometer buffer zone along the state border. And for over two years now, the enemy has been trying to make this dream a reality. But thanks to the successful and effective work of both our brigade and other units of the Defense Forces, the enemy has not succeeded,” Shevtsov noted.

According to him, Ukrainian border guards and other units of the Defense Forces continue to counter Russian attempts to expand the territory under their control near the border.

As Colonel Ivan Shevtsov explained, the strength of the Russian force facing the Sumy region has not changed significantly and stands at about 40,000 troops.

Russia regularly rotates its troops and replenishes the losses it suffers during combat operations. This allows it to maintain the group’s strength at roughly the same level.

“Currently, a professional regular army is stationed opposite the Sumy region. Its numbers are not increasing—as before, there are about 40,000 personnel—but rotations are constantly taking place. This is primarily because the enemy is suffering significant losses here, both in personnel and in equipment. And all these losses must be constantly replenished,” Shevtsov said.

Separately, the border guard detachment representative highlighted the role of drones in combating Russian forces.

One of the most effective means of striking the enemy is fiber-optic drones. Ukrainian units are using them to target Russian soldiers and military equipment.

Despite constant rotations and replenishment of losses, Russian troops continue their attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses in the Sumy region. At the same time, according to Ivan Shevtsov, thanks to the actions of border guards and Defense Forces units, the enemy has been unable to carry out its plan to create a buffer zone along Ukraine’s state border.

Colonel Ivan Shevtsov, head of the press service for the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment “Steel Border,” spoke about this on “Espreso” and Slawa.TV

Over the past few weeks, Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have stepped up their activities in the border areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The highest number of enemy infiltration attempts has been recorded in the Sumy region.

During a seven-week special operation in the Sumy region, fighters from the Group 10 special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense thwarted the Russian troops’ offensive plans and prevented the cutting off of Ukrainian supply routes.

Read us on