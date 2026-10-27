A Suzuki car dealership in the Podil district of Kyiv has been temporarily closed due to a Russian attack

The car and motorcycle dealership of an official Suzuki dealer in Podil, Kyiv, has temporarily suspended operations due to damage caused by a Russian attack on the night of October 27. At the same time, the service department continues to operate as usual.

“We would like to inform you that the SUZUKI car and motorcycle showrooms in Podil were damaged as a result of an enemy attack last night. For now, the car and motorcycle showrooms will be temporarily closed. We will provide further updates regarding the resumption of operations and customer service hours,” the statement reads.

Despite the damage to the premises, the service department continues to operate as usual. Information regarding the reopening of the car and motorcycle dealerships and customer service hours will be provided at a later date.

“Auto International” is the official importer and distributor of Mazda and Suzuki vehicles, as well as Suzuki motorcycles, in Ukraine. The company has been operating in the Ukrainian market for over 20 years.

The company handles the import, certification, and customs clearance of vehicles, as well as the supply of new cars, parts, and accessories.

Auto International’s dealer network includes more than 40 locations throughout Ukraine, including its own car dealerships and service centers in Kyiv on Stepan Bandera Avenue and Novokostiantynivska Street.

According to Opendatabot, the company is wholly owned by the major Japanese corporation ITOCHU Corporation.

This was reported by the Suzuki dealership’s press service.

On the evening of October 26, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kyiv. During the attack, the campus of the State University of Trade and Economics (SUTE) was damaged, and students were also injured. The aftermath of the shelling of the university grounds was captured on video.

Video: Russian missiles struck a university campus in Kyiv; there are fatalities—Zelenskyy.



Video: Seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including ambulance workers

In Kyiv, ballistic missile strikes damaged two medical facilities; one person was killed.

Kyiv is under attack by ballistic missiles; five explosions were heard on the left bank.

Video: The Lisova metro station in Kyiv was damaged by a ballistic missile strike.

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