In Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, rescue workers came under a second Russian attack while extinguishing a fire in a residential area.

“In Kramatorsk, a nine-story building and private homes—where pets were present—caught fire as a result of Russian strikes. While extinguishing the fire in the residential area, an enemy UAV struck a fire truck,” the statement said.

No rescue workers were injured.

In Sloviansk, residential buildings, warehouses, outbuildings, and a truck were on fire due to Russian strikes.

Rescue workers contained all the fires.

Due to the complex security situation, firefighting operations at all locations had to be suspended.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Video: Zelenskyy warned of the threat of a new Russian offensive if Sloviansk and Kramatorsk are lost.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy spoke candidly about the cost of the war and Russia’s mistakes.

Zelenskyy also reported two deaths and 34 injuries resulting from Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Russia supported a trilateral meeting at the command level for negotiations—Zelenskyy

Read us on