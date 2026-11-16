Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 60 times in a single day; there have been fatalities

Throughout the day on November 16, Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 60 times. The occupiers used drones and artillery in their attacks. Two people were killed and 19 others were wounded as a result of the shelling. Among the victims was one child.

In Dnipro, the Russians damaged infrastructure, apartment buildings, businesses, warehouses, cars, and agricultural equipment. Two people were killed. Eighteen were injured, including a 16-year-old boy.

In the Dnipro district, the communities of Novooleksandrivka, Slobozhanska, Lyubymivka, and Pidhorodnia were targeted. Private homes, cafes, and infrastructure were damaged.

In the Nikopol district, Russian forces attacked the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivsk, and Myrivsk. Private homes, businesses, a hospital, warehouses, a store, and infrastructure were damaged. A 67-year-old man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

In Kamyanske, Kryvyi Rih, and the Pishchanska community in the Samarivsky district, infrastructure was damaged.

A fire broke out in the Dubovykivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Over 40 Russian attacks were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region in a single day.

The Dnipropetrovsk region endured more than 50 Russian attacks in a single day; there are fatalities and injuries.

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