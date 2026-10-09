On the night of October 9, Russian troops attacked a hypermarket in a suburb of Chernihiv with a “Geran”-type drone. The strike caused a fire at the site.

“Last night, the enemy attacked a hypermarket in a suburb of Chernihiv with a ‘Geran’ drone. A fire broke out at the site of the strike,” Chaus reported.

He also noted that early that morning in Chernihiv, a Russian drone struck the roof of a building.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, on October 8 at around 10 a.m., a “Geran” attack in the village of Mryn in the Nizhyn district damaged an educational institution and a dormitory.

In the village of “Banderoli” in the Kulykivska community, a “Geran” drone struck a farm, destroying a building and setting straw on fire.

In the village of “Geran” in the Lyubetsk community, a drone struck a yard, injuring an elderly man—he was diagnosed with an acoustic trauma.

This was reported on Telegram by Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration.

Russia attacked the Mykolaiv region, injuring two young children.

In Kharkiv, a Russian missile struck a production facility belonging to the women’s outerwear brand Mangelo. The attack, which occurred several days ago, resulted in fatalities and numerous injuries.

As a reminder, three women were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

Russian forces have brought the road from Zolochiv to Derhachi under fire.

On October 8, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” oil refinery complex in the city of Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation. A fire subsequently broke out on the plant’s premises.

As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders suffered 1,520 casualties. Additionally, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, and 73 artillery systems were destroyed.

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