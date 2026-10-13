The Russian attack on Kharkiv claimed the lives of three people

In the Kholodnogorsk District of Kharkiv, a search-and-rescue operation is ongoing as of the morning of October 13 following a massive Russian attack. According to preliminary reports, there are fatalities and numerous casualties.

“A body has been found under the rubble of a building in the Kholodnogorsk district—the search and rescue operation is ongoing,” according to a statement by Mayor Igor Terekhov.

“Another body was found under the rubble of the same building, and there is a possibility that one more person is still trapped beneath it. In addition to the two fatalities, ten people are known to have been injured in the evening shelling,” Terekhov added at 6:44 a.m.

He later reported that the body of a third person had been found.

As a reminder, an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv for the third time in 24 hours due to the threat of drones.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” drones, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

Read us on