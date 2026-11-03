The Russian attack caused disruptions to electricity and water supplies in Zhytomyr

Following the Russian strike in Zhytomyr, the power went out, according to local Telegram channels. Residents are also reporting water outages. Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the regional military administration, reported the attack on the Zhytomyr region’s energy infrastructure.

According to local channels, a large-scale power outage occurred in the city. Some public groups claim that a Russian drone attacked a key energy facility. There is currently no official confirmation that this specific facility was hit, nor is there any information regarding a complete shutdown of the water supply.

Meanwhile, on the morning of November 2, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported Russian attacks on seven communities in the region. The communities of Andrushivka, Berdychiv, Zhytomyr, Zviahel, Korosten, Ruzhyn, and Chernyakhiv were targeted.

According to the official, Russian drones attacked:

energy infrastructure facilities;

logistics facilities;

civilian administrative buildings;

private residential buildings.

Special services are dealing with the aftermath of the strikes. According to preliminary data, three people were injured, including one child. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

“At this time, we know of three people injured, including one child. They are receiving the necessary medical care,” said Vitaliy Bunechko.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 650 settlements in the Zhytomyr region were left without power following a Russian attack.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked the Zhytomyr region. An energy infrastructure facility, a clinic, a residential building, and a private enterprise sustained damage. According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities or injuries.

On the night of October 24, Russian troops again struck the Zhytomyr region. Energy infrastructure and a civilian enterprise in the Zhytomyr community were targeted.

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