In the Rivne region, a Russian strike damaged a gas station; one person was injured

A gas station was damaged in the Sarny District of Rivne Oblast as a result of a Russian strike. A fire broke out on the gas station premises, engulfing equipment and a car. One man was hospitalized in moderate condition.

“The gas station was damaged in the Sarny district as a result of yet another enemy strike,” the report states.

According to Oleksandr Koval, the fire involving the equipment and the car on the gas station premises was extinguished.

One man was injured in the attack. He was taken to a medical facility in moderate condition.

All relevant services are currently working at the scene. The circumstances and consequences of the Russian attack are being investigated.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, on Facebook.

The death toll from the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has risen to 31. Nearly 50 more people are currently listed as missing. The search for people who may have been affected by the attack continues.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia carried out a massive strike on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, launching 17 ballistic missiles, 59 cruise missiles, and 289 attack drones overnight. The head of state emphasized that it is particularly telling that the attack took place on November 3, the day of the U.S. congressional elections.

On the night of November 2–3, Russian forces focused their main efforts on strikes against Ukraine’s critical and energy infrastructure. This was reported by Yuriy Ignat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force.

Russia claimed to have attacked thermal power plants in three regions of Ukraine and port infrastructure in the Odesa region.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics sectors.

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