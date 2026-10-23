Russian attacks have left residents of eight regions of Ukraine without power

As of the morning of October 23, power outages affecting consumers in eight regions of Ukraine were reported as a result of Russian shelling. In parts of the country, hourly power outages are also in effect, with up to two rounds of outages.

"Overnight and this morning, the enemy carried out drone attacks on energy facilities in several regions. As a result, as of this morning, there are new power outages in the Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, and Rivne regions," the statement said.

Utility workers have begun restoration work wherever the security situation allows.

Due to the consequences of the Russian attacks, some regions are forced to implement power restriction schedules for industry and hourly blackout schedules of up to two rounds by the end of the day.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, electricity consumption was 3.6% lower than the previous day. Ukrenergo urges the public to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Facebook.

DTEK explained why power outage schedules are not in effect everywhere in Kyiv.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

In Volyn, more than 100,000 customers were left without power due to a Russian attack.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in the Kyiv region and in the capital.

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