Russian drones attacked a Naftogaz facility in the Poltava region

On the afternoon of November 14, Russian drones struck one of the Naftogaz Group’s facilities in the Poltava region. The attack caused a fire.

Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, reported this on Facebook.

“Today, the Russians attacked one of the Naftogaz Group’s facilities in the Poltava region with drones. The strike caused a massive fire,” Fedorenko said.

According to him, the staff was taking shelter at the time of the attack.

All necessary emergency services are on the scene. The extent of the damage and the scale of the destruction will be determined as soon as the security situation allows.

Fedorenko emphasized that attacks on Naftogaz infrastructure have been occurring almost daily this week.

Earlier, the occupiers struck a Naftogaz facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region with rocket-powered drones.

The Russians also attacked a Naftogaz gas production facility in the Kharkiv region.

Over the course of three days, the Russians have attacked energy and oil and gas infrastructure approximately 60 times.

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