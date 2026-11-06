A Russian drone attacked Kharkiv: a truck caught fire in a parking lot

On November 6, Russian forces launched a drone strike on the Kyivskyi District of Kharkiv.

After the strike, a truck caught fire in a parking lot.

Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported the attack. Information regarding possible casualties and other consequences is being verified.

Source: Oleg Synyegubov (Telegram)

The Russian army launched a double missile strike on Kharkiv, using “Banderole” missiles. Hits were recorded in the Nemyshlyansky and Kyiv districts of the city.

On the evening of October 27, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a drone, injuring five people. Among the wounded was a four-year-old child.

On the evening of October 26, Russian troops launched strikes on the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the enemy attack, two people were killed, and four others sustained injuries of varying severity.

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