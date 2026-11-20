On the night of November 19–20, a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city came under attack. As a result of the attack, more than 50 windows were shattered, and four people were injured.

“The enemy struck a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district. There are reportedly casualties,” Terekhov wrote.

According to the mayor, an investigation into the site of the Russian shelling is ongoing.

Earlier, Terekhov reported on the strike against the medical facility and initially stated that there were casualties. He later clarified the number of injured and the extent of the damage.

As of 5:57 a.m., it was reported that a residential complex in the Shevchenkivskyi district had been hit. A fire is burning at the site, according to the mayor of Kharkiv.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian forces carried out 1,733 strikes on the Donetsk region. Eight settlements came under enemy fire; residential buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Read us on