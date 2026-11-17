The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor General’s Office have formally charged, in absentia, Vice Admiral Arkady Romanov of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet, who is suspected of organizing a missile strike on a residential high-rise building in Kyiv on July 8, 2024.

As a result of the attack, which involved 10 “Kalibr” missiles, the building was partially destroyed, and 13 people were killed, including five children. According to the investigation, the decision to launch the attack was made by Sergei Pinchuk, commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, while his subordinate Romanov planned and organized the execution of the order.

The missiles were launched from the frigate “Admiral Makarov” and the submarine “Veliky Novgorod” in the Black Sea. Romanov’s actions were classified under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

In October of this year, Admiral Serhiy Pinchuk was also charged in absentia with this crime. Both suspects are currently in Russia.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine.

The SBU exposed a Russian agent who blew up the car of a Dnipro City Council official.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to target local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of Defense Forces repair bases.

The SBU’s Counterintelligence Directorate detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence services.

Read us on