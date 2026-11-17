The Security Service of Ukraine has released exclusive footage of the destruction of the illegally constructed Kerch Bridge, showing a series of strikes by Ukrainian “Palyanytsia” missile drones. As a result of powerful explosions near the metal arch supports, sections of the bridge’s roadway collapsed into the water.

According to the security service, the preparation and execution of this special operation lasted about a month and consisted of seven stages. Initially, Ukrainian forces systematically destroyed enemy air defense systems, radars, and electronic warfare systems, after which they moved on to direct strikes against the structure itself.

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In the final stage, fighters from the SBU’s “Alpha” special unit, in coordination with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, deployed “Palyanytsia” drone missiles, completely destroying one of the metal arches and the vehicular span beneath it. Damage to the bridge’s railway section was also reported.

The SBU emphasized that this is already the agency’s fourth successful special operation against the Crimean Bridge, and that the Russian air defense system and the defensive lines erected around the crossing were unable to prevent the target from being struck.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on November 17 that the strike on the Crimean Bridge was carried out during the seventh phase of the operation , preparations for which had lasted several weeks.

Robert Brovdi,

commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and codenamed Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the post, navigation between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

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