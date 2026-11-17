On November 17 in Rivne, a Russian drone crashed onto cars in the courtyard of an apartment building. The moment of the crash was captured by a surveillance camera.

The footage shows the drone falling onto the roof of one of the parked cars and then striking a neighboring vehicle.

According to preliminary information, the drone’s warhead did not detonate.

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Subsequently, bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled detonation of the munition.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were injured, and some communities were left without power.

A prototype of a mobile shelter, provided to the city free of charge by the manufacturer, was installed on Independence Square in Rivne. The automated metal structure is designed to accommodate 15–16 people; it is equipped with seats, Wi-Fi, lighting, and electrical outlets, and is adapted for people with limited mobility and those in wheelchairs.

On October 20, Russian terrorists struck a cemetery in Rivne. An enemy drone attacked the section where fallen defenders of Ukraine are buried.

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