In Kyiv, the air raid alert lasted more than 10 hours

On the evening of November 2, an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine. As of 8:56 p.m., the Air Force warned of a missile threat.

A red alert level was also declared in the capital. The all-clear was given at 7:15 a.m.

Against this backdrop, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics infrastructure.

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