Debris from Russian drones was found in at least two districts of Kyiv

As a result of the Russian attacks on Kyiv on the morning and afternoon of November 14, drone debris was found in at least two districts of the capital.



“In the Holosiivskyi district, UAV debris fell onto the grounds of a state medical facility. There is no fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene. In the Solomyanskyi district, debris fell in an open area. There is no fire,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

As a reminder, Kyiv has been under attack by Russian drones since the morning of November 14. As of 9:04 a.m., an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions.

On the night of November 13–14, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 96 strike drones, including 61 jet-powered ones. Air defense forces managed to shoot down most of the drones, but some of them reached their targets.

On the night of November 13, a fire broke out at a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital as a result of a Russian attack. One person was injured, and another 30 people were evacuated from the building.

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