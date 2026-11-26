Russian military personnel dropped explosives from a drone onto a populated area. A civilian was killed as a result of the attack; a pretrial investigation has been launched into this war crime under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, on November 26, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Russian troops dropped explosives from a UAV in Komyshany.

A 59-year-old man was caught in the blast zone and sustained fatal injuries.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all necessary measures to document the war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.

Source: Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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