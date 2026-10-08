Public transportation will be suspended in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk amid attacks by the Russian Federation

Public transportation will be suspended in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, due to a sharp deterioration in the security situation. Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, issued the corresponding order to the city military administrations.

According to Filashkin, Russian troops are deliberately targeting the civilian population, and buses carrying passengers—due to the large number of people on board—have become particularly vulnerable targets, as a single strike could result in mass casualties.

“The Russians are deliberately targeting civilians. For them, a bus full of passengers is an attractive target precisely because a single strike can kill as many people as possible,” emphasized Vadym Filashkin.

The Russian military’s attack on Kramatorsk served as yet another confirmation of this threat.

As a result of the Russian strike on Kramatorsk, 30 people were killed and another 18 were wounded.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration stressed that the Russian army is deliberately violating the rules of war and the norms of international humanitarian law by selecting targets for attacks where the greatest number of civilians could be harmed as a result of the strikes.

Given the deteriorating situation, Filashkin stressed that continuing passenger transport under the current conditions is dangerous.

“Under these circumstances, we have no right to risk the lives of passengers and drivers. The safety of the residents of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk is now our top priority,” said Vadym Filashkin.

The suspension of public transportation is a necessary measure due to Russian attacks on the civilian population and the high risk of further strikes.

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration called on residents of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk to be understanding of the decision. According to Filashkin, the main reason for this restriction is the need to minimize risks to the lives of civilians and drivers.

The safety of passengers and public transportation workers is currently the top priority, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration emphasized.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, issued the corresponding order to the city military administrations.

The death toll from the Russian strike on a passenger bus in Kramatorsk has risen to 33 people. The victims include civilians. The number of people injured in the attack has also increased.

As a reminder, Russia struck a passenger bus in Kramatorsk, resulting in deaths and injuries.

On the morning of October 8, Russian forces attacked the Rivne region with strike drones. One civilian enterprise was damaged as a result of the attack.

In Kyiv, as of the morning of October 8, one person was killed and five others were injured as a result of a Russian attack.

As a reminder, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

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