An Epicenter store is on fire in Kropyvnytskyi following a Russian shelling

In Kropyvnytskyi, firefighters continue to battle a blaze at the “Epicenter” hypermarket, which was damaged in a Russian attack.

Part of the building collapsed, and windows were shattered in nearby homes.

Units from the State Emergency Service, law enforcement officers, and psychologists are on the scene. More than 20 people have already received assistance.

Air pollution was detected in the area following the fire. Specifically, concentrations of soot and formaldehyde exceeded the norm by 5 times, dust by 3 times, sulfur dioxide by 1.7 times, and carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide by 1.6 times.

Source: Kirovohrad Regional State Administration

On the morning of November 10, Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in Kropyvnytskyi. One of the retail locations belonging to the “Epicenter” chain was targeted. The strike resulted in casualties; two people are in critical condition.

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and six more civilians were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including the regional capital, came under enemy attack.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 9, Russian troops killed three civilians in the Donetsk region. Another person was wounded as a result of enemy shelling.

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