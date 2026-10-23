In Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, the death toll has risen following a Russian strike on a market

The death toll from the Russian strike on a market in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, has risen to three. Another woman who was wounded during the attack died in the hospital.

“Another victim has died in the hospital. Doctors did everything they could to save her life, but her injuries were too severe,” Sinehubov wrote.

Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

In Lozova, the number of people injured in the strike on the market has risen to 36.

As a reminder, Russia struck a market in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

On October 22, Russian occupation forces attacked a local market in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast. Two people were killed in the strike, and another 17 civilians were injured.

On the morning of October 21, a Russian drone struck one of the facilities at a gas production site belonging to the Naftogaz Group in the Kharkiv region.

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