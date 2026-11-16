A video showing drone strikes on the Crimean Bridge has appeared online

Footage has been posted online showing the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, which took place on the night of November 16.

In the video, explosions can be heard, along with comments from eyewitnesses reporting that the bridge was hit.

After the attack, vehicle traffic across the bridge was blocked. Satellite images were also released, showing damage to the road surface and the bridge’s arch structure.

Satellite images documented damage to the Crimean Bridge following the November 16 attack, including at least two sections with damaged road surface and deformation of the bridge’s arch.

Prior to this, Putin’s administration had responded to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on the Crimean Bridge and acknowledged the damage.

As a reminder, on the night of November 16, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported intercepting 1,336 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, occupied Crimea, and the waters of two seas.

There were also reports that on November 16, Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge, and traffic was blocked.





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