In Moscow, the FSB announced the arrest of two men born in 1991 and 1998. According to Russian security officials, they were allegedly planning a drone attack on power grid facilities and missile defense systems.

According to the Russian intelligence agency, the detainees were supposed to retrieve the drones from hiding places, configure them, and transport them to a launch site in the Moscow region. It is alleged that the drones were to be remotely controlled by operators in Ukraine.

The FSB stated that the men allegedly found FPV drones and components of homemade explosive devices in hideouts in the Smolensk and Kaluga regions. They were charged with participating in a terrorist organization and taken into custody.

These charges are based on claims by Russian law enforcement agencies and have not been independently verified.

In the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol, the Russian FSB detained a local resident born in 1969.

The Russian Federal Security Service announced the detention of a German citizen who, according to the Russian intelligence agency, served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and later deserted. A criminal case has been opened against him under the article on mercenary activity in the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The FSB office in occupied Crimea stages the “detention” of Ukrainian citizens, who have in fact been abducted and held in isolation for months or over a year. In videos released in August and September 2026, the so-called “newly exposed traitors” are dressed in winter jackets, coats, and woolen hats, despite the 30-degree heat on the peninsula.

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