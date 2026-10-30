Throughout the day on October 29, the Russian army attacked the Kyiv region with drones. The effects of the enemy strikes were observed in four districts of the region.

Specifically, in the Vyshhorod District, a private residential house and a farm building were damaged as a result of the enemy strike.

In the Obukhiv district, three private residential homes, a farm building, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

In the Boryspil district, an infrastructure facility was damaged by the enemy attack, and in the Brovary district, a private home was damaged.

According to the Regional Military Administration, there were no fatalities or injuries.

The regional military administration reported this on Telegram.

Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles, resulting in one fatality and damage.

On the morning of Friday, October 30, debris from an enemy drone fell in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

Russia—the aggressor state—launched a new ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine. In the Darnytskyi district, a warehouse was hit, causing a fire. Prior to this, slightly more than six explosions were heard in various districts of the capital.

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, following a missile attack, missile debris caught fire in the courtyard of a residential complex. At another location, the shock wave from the explosion shattered windows in a residential building.

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