There is currently no danger of a Russian airborne landing in Kherson; however, following the humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, Russia may intensify its attacks on the city. In particular, the occupiers are capable of deploying additional artillery, drones, and drone operators to Oleshky.

According to Pavlo Narozhny, there are small villages in the temporarily occupied territory along the Dnipro River near Kherson, most of which have been destroyed. The Oleshky Desert is also located in this area.

As a result, there are few places where Russian forces could hide a significant number of personnel and equipment.

“There’s practically nothing there to hide a large number of people and equipment. The only place where such a military base could be set up is Oleshky, and it is precisely there that large numbers of Russian troops and our civilians—whom the Russians did not help to survive—are located. Oleshky was used as a military base,” Narozhny said.

He also noted that during the ceasefire, Kherson residents were able to move freely around the city. According to him, this hadn’t happened in a long time, as Russian troops had previously staged so-called “human safaris,” including by launching drones at civilians.

Pavlo Narozhny believes that it is practically impossible for Russian troops to launch an offensive on Kherson, since they would have to cross the Dnipro River to do so.

“Organizing an offensive on Kherson is practically impossible, because the Russians would have to cross the river to advance. However, they could significantly intensify their strikes on Kherson by bringing in artillery. They could deploy a large number of drones and drone operators. That’s a real possibility. I don’t think they’ll cross the Dnipro, because such a large-scale operation would require hundreds of thousands of troops,” the expert emphasized.

According to him, to carry out such an operation, the Russians would first have to deploy a unit to the bank controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and establish a foothold there. After that, the occupiers would need to build a bridge to transport reinforcements.

However, as Narozhny noted, it would be impossible for Russian troops to do this under Ukrainian shelling.

The military expert drew attention to another danger associated with the humanitarian mission. In his opinion, Russia could use it to deploy additional military units and equipment to Oleshky.

“The danger for Kherson is that, under the cover of this humanitarian mission, the Russians could bring additional equipment and their own units into Oleshky to intensify shelling of the city,” said Narozhny.

Thus, according to the expert’s assessment, the main risk for Kherson lies not in a Russian airborne landing, but in a possible intensification of artillery and drone attacks following the humanitarian mission in Oleshky.

Pavlo Narozhny, founder of the charity “Reactive Mail” and a military expert, made these remarks during a broadcast on Radio NV.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, preparations are underway for a humanitarian mission: aid deliveries have been organized for local residents, and arrangements have been made to allow the civilian population to leave. A total of 25 buses with 750 seats and ambulances for people with limited mobility have been prepared.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump currently has no plans to visit the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. At the same time, her team has not ruled out such a visit in the future, provided the security situation and the U.S. president’s wife’s schedule permit it.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, the demining of designated routes has been completed, and the humanitarian convoy is ready for departure, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

Russian troops may use the temporary ceasefire in the occupied town of Oleshky to move equipment and troops closer to Kherson. The German newspaper Bild reported on this threat, citing Ukrainian military personnel. According to their assessments, Russian units have stepped up their movements on the left bank of the Dnipro, but there is currently no independent confirmation of preparations for an offensive.

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