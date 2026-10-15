The Ukrainian Navy announced that it had destroyed six Russian Su-34M aircraft with a Neptune strike

On the night of October 15, the Ukrainian Navy struck a Russian airfield in the Voronezh region. According to Ukrainian officials, six Su-34M bombers were destroyed in the attack using “Neptune” missiles.

The strike was carried out by a “Neptune” coastal missile system against the “Borisoglebsk” military airfield.

In addition to the aircraft, equipment supporting flight operations was destroyed. Repeated explosions and a fire were reported on the airfield’s grounds. The Navy says the information is still being verified.

The Su-34M can carry several guided and high-explosive bombs at once, as well as various types of missiles. It is one of the main assets of the Russian Air Force for striking Defense Forces positions and frontline settlements with guided bombs.

The Navy notes that the destruction of these aircraft weakens the enemy’s air force. As a result, they say, Russian tactical aviation will operate less frequently in the relevant sectors of the front.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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