Explosions were heard in occupied Luhansk, and internet service began to go down

On the night of October 29, residents of the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk reported explosions and a second attack on the communications infrastructure of the operator “Lugacom.” This was followed by problems with internet access.

Due to the attack, significant disruptions to internet service are being observed in Luhansk. The first large-scale strike on this facility took place on the night of October 21, when drones struck the building of the former “Ukrtelecom,” which houses the occupying operator’s facilities and a telecommunications services center.

The occupying mobile operator “Lugacom” (Luhansk Communications) has been operating in the occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast since 2015. In July 2022, the brand was formally dissolved, and its assets were transferred to MKS LLC (“Mobile Communication Systems”), with the numbering plan converted to Russian codes; however, the public and the media continue to use the previous name out of habit. Currently, the infrastructure of this entity is subject to systematic attacks.

Source: Exilenova+

On October 23, occupied Luhansk was also attacked by drones, causing power outages in the city.

Prior to this, drones had attacked the former Ukrtelecom building in Luhansk.

Earlier, on October 9, occupied Luhansk came under drone attack, resulting in power outages.

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