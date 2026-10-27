Since the beginning of the year, the Defense Forces have struck 302,000 Russian soldiers with drones

Since the beginning of 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have killed or wounded 302,000 Russian servicemen using drones.

All strikes were recorded on video and verified using specialized systems.

According to the Ministry of Defense, during the first ten months of 2026, the number of Russian military personnel killed or wounded by drones was as follows:

January — 29,572

February — 26,204

March — 33,989

April — 33,961

May — 30,548

June — 27,072

July — 30,272

August — 29,554

September — 32,739

October 1–25 — 27,829

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that strike results undergo mandatory verification.

“Every hit is recorded on video by the DELTA combat system and verified by the Brave1 defense innovation cluster,” the Ministry of Defense added.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,400 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released these figures as of October 27, 2026.

Over the past day, 185 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk direction.

As a reminder, DeepState reported Russian advances near Kostiantynivka and Vozdvyzhivka.

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