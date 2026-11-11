In the Kostiantynivka sector, drone operators from the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade detected and eliminated an invader who was attempting to take cover from an attack in a basement. A video of the combat incident was published by the brigade’s press service.

The typical life of an occupier in the Kostiantynivka sector is extremely short, and their demise is utterly inglorious.

Act One: A Muscovite occupier, having set up a shelter in the basement of a half-ruined private house, ventures outside to try to “set up” a communications antenna.

Act Two: The occupier manages to hide back in the basement, but the 100th Brigade’s reconnaissance unit has already spotted him.

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Act Three—the finale: with several sniper-precise strikes from heavy bombers, the drone operators of the “Steel Hundred” first “clear out” the basement, and then put an emphatic end to it by sending the cannon fodder bred in the Russian Federation straight to the grill in the depths of hell.

The unit noted that the moral of this story is: don’t covet what belongs to others and don’t barge into someone else’s land uninvited.

As a reminder, Ukrainian Airborne Forces destroyed the occupiers’ positions and equipment in the Kupiansk area.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Starlink jamming station and the occupiers’ warehouses in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In the Donetsk sector, units of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) detected and destroyed a rare Russian Triad-2 electronic warfare system.

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