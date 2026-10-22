Video: Drones attacked Russian regions; explosions were heard in several regions

On the night of October 21–22, Russian regions came under a massive drone attack. Explosions were heard in the Lipetsk, Tula, Kursk, Belgorod, and Moscow regions, while a drone attack alert was issued in the Leningrad region.

Most details came from Lipetsk. Local residents reported that air defense systems were active over the city, and one of the downed drones struck a residential building.

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Smoke rose above high-rise buildings; a fire reportedly broke out in one of them.

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Debris from another downed drone fell on a local clinic, setting the roof of the building on fire.

Lipetsk is a regional center in Russia, located approximately 400 km south of Moscow. The city is home to the Novolipetsk Steel Plant (NLMK), which produces about 20% of all Russian steel, as well as a military airfield.

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Later, explosions were also heard in Tula. Eyewitnesses reported that air defense systems were active.

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Drones also reached the Moscow region. In northern Moscow, local residents heard a loud explosion. Monitoring channels reported that missiles struck the Serpukhov area.

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According to online sources, the 75th Arsenal, where air defense systems are stored and repaired, was attacked by missiles and jet-powered drones. A missile alert sounded in the city during the attack.

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Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin initially reported the alleged destruction of 90 drones heading toward the Russian capital. Later, Russian media reported that, as of midnight, air defense forces had already shot down 163 drones heading for Moscow. According to Sobyanin, the last group of 73 drones was destroyed by 4:00 a.m. Moscow time. Emergency services were working at the crash sites.

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The attack on the Moscow region continued. Eyewitnesses reported air defense activity in the following cities:

Serpukhov;

Domodedovo;

Kolomna;

Ramenskoye;

Bronnitsy;

Kotelniki.

The “Carpet” plan was in effect at all airports in the Moscow region: airports were closed to arrivals and departures, and flights were rerouted to other locations.

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Explosions and a massive drone swarm were also reported:

in the Kursk region;

in the Belgorod region;

in Voronezh.

A drone attack alert was issued in the Leningrad region; earlier, a drone threat had also been reported in St. Petersburg.

This was reported by the monitoring channels Supernova+ and Exilenova+ and the OSINT channel Exile+.

As a reminder, 165 combat engagements took place on the front lines over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian defense forces carried out strikes on Russian military facilities.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of facilities in the enemy’s fuel and energy complex has been confirmed.

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