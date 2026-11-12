Video: A forklift exploded at a Russian aluminum plant

A powerful explosion involving a forklift occurred in one of the production shops at the Bratsk Aluminum Plant in the Irkutsk Region of the Russian Federation.

The moment of the incident was captured by a surveillance camera.

The footage shows a bright light suddenly flashing inside the building, followed by an explosion.

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The cause of the incident is currently unknown.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

On the night of November 9, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported a “huge number of UAVs,” explosions, and possible damage to industrial facilities. Amid the attack, the city also experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.

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