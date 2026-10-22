Video: Russia attacked the Kirovohrad region and caused a fire at some warehouses

On the evening of October 21, Russian troops launched an attack on the Kropyvnytskyi district in the Kirovohrad region. The attack caused a fire in the warehouse facilities, and rescue workers are still on the scene.

According to emergency responders, the fire engulfed a significant portion of the warehouse facilities. The work of fire and rescue units was complicated by the scale of the blaze and the threat of further Russian strikes.

Despite the challenging conditions, rescue workers managed to contain the fire. Efforts to fully extinguish the blaze are currently underway. According to preliminary information from the State Emergency Service, there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the Russian attack.

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Russia also attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

We should add that Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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