Video: Russia destroyed the Epicenter hypermarket in Kyiv

On the night of October 21–22, the “Epicenter” hypermarket on Pochaivska Street in Kyiv’s Obolon district was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack on the capital. According to local media reports, another shopping center also caught fire.

Russian troops attacked the capital with ballistic missiles, after which fires broke out in two shopping centers in the Obolon district.

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In particular, the “Epicenter” hypermarket, located on Pochaivska Street, sustained serious damage. According to media reports, the shopping center was destroyed.

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There are also reports of a fire at another shopping center in Obolon. Information regarding the extent of the damage is currently being verified.

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As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv has been restricted following Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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