Video: Drones Attacked a Civilian Infrastructure Facility in Vinnytsia

On October 26 at approximately 10:10 a.m. in Vinnytsia, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a drone attack. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

Relevant emergency services are on the scene, working to address the aftermath of the attack.

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Meanwhile, according to Telegram channels, the “Epicenter” was also hit.

Source: Telegram channel of Nataliia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

On the evening of October 20, Russian troops struck the “Epicenter” shopping center in the city of Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv Oblast.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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