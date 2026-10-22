Video: Zelenskyy Reports Two Dead and 34 Wounded in Russian Attacks on Ukraine

On the night of October 21–22, Russia launched three waves of ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv, firing 21 missiles. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, two people were killed and 34 wounded in the capital and other regions of Ukraine, including five children.

The head of state announced this in his address.

Zelenskyy said that as a result of the Russian attack, numerous strikes and damage were recorded in Kyiv. Residential buildings, energy facilities, infrastructure at a train station and the metro, shopping centers, businesses, and a monastery were hit.

In total, Russian troops attacked 12 regions of Ukraine last night. Emergency services are working on the ground.

Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on Russia

The president emphasized that the Russian shelling occurred virtually immediately after the latest round of negotiations. In his view, this indicates a lack of real change in Moscow’s position.

“But when Russian ballistic missiles are the response to negotiations, real pressure must be applied to Russia to prompt other steps—steps to stop the killings,” Zelenskyy stated.

Among the necessary measures, the head of state cited strengthening air defense, the rapid delivery of missiles, the capability to destroy ballistic missile launchers, and the imposition of sanctions for waging war.

Zelenskyy thanked partners who recognize the threat and support Ukraine, emphasizing the need to protect people’s lives and force Russia to stop the killings.

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As a reminder, Russian drones attacked a television and radio station and an energy facility in the Poltava region.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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