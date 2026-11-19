The European Union has banned Russian citizens and organizations from participating in the European Erasmus+ educational program. The restrictions also apply to residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine who do not hold a Ukrainian passport.

This is stated in the program’s handbook for 2027.

Under the new rules, participation in the Erasmus+ program will be unavailable to all residents of Russia, regardless of their citizenship.

The restrictions also apply to people living in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine who do not hold a Ukrainian passport.

Thus, students from the occupied regions of Donetsk Oblast and Russian-annexed Crimea, in particular, will not be eligible to participate in the program if they do not have Ukrainian documents.

Separately, Russian residents have been barred from receiving master’s scholarships under the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s program.

Erasmus+ is a European educational program that gives students from different countries the opportunity to study at several universities and earn a joint degree from a European institution and a partner higher education institution.

Previously, the program was one of the few ways for students and faculty from Russia to obtain scholarships to study at European universities.

Between 2014 and 2022, approximately 13,200 people from Russia participated in Erasmus+.

Journalist Alexander Plyushchev drew attention to the new rules.

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