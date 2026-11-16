The FBI dismantled the infrastructure of hackers who stole $400 million from Binance

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced that it had dismantled the infrastructure of cybercriminals involved in the theft of $400 million worth of cryptocurrency assets from the Binance exchange.

This refers to the North Korean hacking campaign known as FaceStealer. The hackers used video recordings from Zoom and Teams, along with artificial intelligence, to create facial prints for subsequent authorization of transactions on the cryptocurrency exchange.

The FBI states that it seized the cloud infrastructure where 900 such video recordings featuring the faces of cryptocurrency asset owners were stored.

The FaceStealer hackers also attempted to infiltrate open-source software to hack a cryptocurrency exchange.

The FBI suspects that a North Korean campaign was involved in a larger attack on Binance, which resulted in the theft of $6.3 billion in assets.

This is stated in a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Earlier, Binance reimbursed customers $6.3 billion following the cyberattack.

The U.S. called for joint efforts to counter cyber threats from North Korea following the Binance hack.

U.S. regulators reached out to banks following the Binance hack.

Read us on