Finland has no intention of leaving NATO and will remain a member of the Alliance. This was stated by the country’s president, Alexander Stubb, in an interview with the newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

Journalists asked the head of state to comment on a report by the German tabloid Bild claiming that Russia had allegedly demanded Finland’s withdrawal from NATO during peace talks on Ukraine.

“This is a demand that under no circumstances should be taken seriously. I can state quite clearly: Finland joined NATO in 2023 and will remain a member of the Alliance for as long as it exists,” Stubb emphasized.

According to the president, Finland’s NATO membership will not be subject to review. He noted that neither the country itself nor the Alliance wants such a decision.

“We serve as a security guarantor for NATO, and NATO, in turn, serves as a security guarantor for us. In my view, such statements should not be taken seriously at all—besides, I haven’t heard anything like that from any Russian,” Alexander Stubb added.

This was reported by the publication Ilta-Sanomat.

Earlier in Finland, Defense Minister Antti Hykkänen responded to reports of a demand by representatives of the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—that the country withdraw from NATO.

Russia has declared its readiness to conclude bilateral non-aggression agreements with individual NATO countries and to provide them with additional individual security guarantees. This proposal was announced by Alexei Drobinin, director of the Foreign Policy Planning Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, during an international forum on collective security in Moscow.

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